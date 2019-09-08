Woman killed in head-on crash with car driven by teen, five hospitalized, SC cops say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A woman was killed Saturday when a teenage driver crashed into her car, head on, in a wreck that left five others injured, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Pleasant School Road, about three miles north of Gaffney, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Jonica Lankett Camp, WSPA reported.

The 47-year-old had just left home and was going to work, heading east on Pleasant School Road in her 2012 Chevrolet Impala, according to WHNS.

A 16-year-old driving a 2010 Dodge Charger in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Camp’s Chevy head on, Miller said.

Camp was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Miller.

The 16-year-old was one of five occupants in the Dodge, Highway Patrol reported. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and had to be “extricated by mechanical means,” Miller said.

Two of the passengers were airlifted from the crash, while the three other occupants were taken to area hospitals by EMS, according to Miller.

Information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any criminal charges will be filed following the crash, but Miller said the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The Coroner’s Office is also continuing to investigate, WYFF reported.