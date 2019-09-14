Lexington deputies keeping an eye on these roads this weekend

Alabama police officer creates ‘Old Town Road’ remix with ‘goats in the back’ A police officer in Irondale, Alabama, decided to make his own version of the hit song Old Town Road after responding to a “loose goat” call. The Irondale Police Department shared a video of an officer singing his version of the song. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police officer in Irondale, Alabama, decided to make his own version of the hit song Old Town Road after responding to a “loose goat” call. The Irondale Police Department shared a video of an officer singing his version of the song.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced certain roads that its traffic patrol will be keeping a more keen eye on this weekend.

Deputies will be looking for reckless drivers on these roads, according to a department spokesperson.

Oldtown Drive

Sequoia Road/Court

Main Street in Gilbert

Whiteford Way

Midway Road

Fern Hall Apartments

Beechcreek Road

Hay-Mar Road

Ruth Vista Road

River Road

