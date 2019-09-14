Traffic

Lexington deputies keeping an eye on these roads this weekend

Alabama police officer creates ‘Old Town Road’ remix with ‘goats in the back’

A police officer in Irondale, Alabama, decided to make his own version of the hit song Old Town Road after responding to a “loose goat” call. The Irondale Police Department shared a video of an officer singing his version of the song. By
Up Next
A police officer in Irondale, Alabama, decided to make his own version of the hit song Old Town Road after responding to a “loose goat” call. The Irondale Police Department shared a video of an officer singing his version of the song. By
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced certain roads that its traffic patrol will be keeping a more keen eye on this weekend.

Deputies will be looking for reckless drivers on these roads, according to a department spokesperson.

  • Oldtown Drive
  • Sequoia Road/Court
  • Main Street in Gilbert
  • Whiteford Way
  • Midway Road
  • Fern Hall Apartments
  • Beechcreek Road
  • Hay-Mar Road
  • Ruth Vista Road
  • River Road
Profile Image of David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.
  Comments  