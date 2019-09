South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Two lanes of Interstate 77 have been blocked for hours because of a semi-truck that flipped over, according to police.

One southbound lane is opened.

Heavy traffic is slowing down drivers on the interstate near Percival Road.

The blockage began about 1:45 p.m., according to the transportation department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene, but information about the overturned semi was not immediately available.