Three pedestrians killed in three crashes in one SC county in 24 hours, officials say

Three people who were killed in three separate crashes in about 24 hours this weekend had one thing in common — they were all in one South Carolina county.

Both the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the people were killed from Friday to Saturday evening.

“There’s nothing that makes us think there’s any connection with any of these cases,” Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said, according to the Greenville News. “They’re geographically diverse. The stories are totally different. It just was — I really believe as much as anything else — just a coincidence.”

The first collision occurred Friday at 9:15 p.m. when Jonathan Douglas Dowdle was killed, Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. said in a news release.

The 38-year-old Gaffney man died at the scene after he was hit by a commercial truck, Evans said. The coroner said Dowdle walked into U.S. 276 before the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Dowdle, and Evans said no manner of death has been determined.

That is not the case in the death of Goldie Reeves, who was killed in a Saturday morning crash that was ruled an accident, according to Evans.

The 70-year-old Greenville woman was hit by a vehicle in Wade Hampton Boulevard at about 5 a.m., Evans said. Reeves died at the scene after suffering blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The third crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 25, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Volkswagen SUV was heading north on the highway when it hit the pedestrian, who was standing in the middle of the road, Jones said.

The coroner’s office said the pedestrian died at the scene, WYFF reported.

The pedestrian will be publicly identified when the coroner’s office notifies the next of kin.

Jones said the driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt in the collision.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, and there was no word if the death was considered an accident.

All three deaths remain under investigation by the coroner’s office and law enforcement.

