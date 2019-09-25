Columbia man dies days after motorcycle crash with tractor trailer, coroner says

Be aware of motorcycles on the roadways Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.

A Columbia man died Tuesday, less than a week after he was riding a motorcycle that collided with a tractor trailer, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

William E. Hogan, Jr., was identified as the motorcycle rider who died following the Sept. 19 crash, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 52-year-old was taken to a Columbia hospital, where he died just before 2 p.m. because of complications of blunt force injuries, Watts said.

The wreck occurred at 4233 West Beltline Blvd., according to the news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Columbia Police Department reported the 4200 block of the road was closed to traffic for about two hours following the crash. That is near the intersection with Two Notch Road in an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.

A 38-year-old man driving the truck was cited with with failing to yield the right of way and causing the the collision, police said.

The truck driver was in the oncoming lane and turned left into the motorcyclist, according to police.

Information was not available on the possibility of additional charges filed against the truck driver following Hogan’s death.

Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the collision.

SHARE COPY LINK California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.