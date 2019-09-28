Traffic

Slow down on these Lexington County roads this weekend. Deputies will be watching

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. By
Up Next
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. By

Keep an eye out for patrol cars if you’re deriving on these roads in Lexington County this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has announced increased patrols in certain areas this weekend, where deputies will looking for reckless drivers, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Deputies will be patrolling these roads:

Barnevelder Drive

Ashburton Lane

▪ Reed Ave

Platinum Drive

J.K. Rucker Road

▪ Pitney Drive

Wise Ferry Road

▪ Old Orangeburg Road

▪ James Dunbar Road

▪ Crystal Springs Road

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.
  Comments  