Slow down on these Lexington County roads this weekend. Deputies will be watching

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
By
Up Next
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
By
Keep an eye out for patrol cars if you’re deriving on these roads in Lexington County this weekend.
Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.
Traffic was blocked on Interstate 20, near Exit 71 in Columbia, in a multi-vehicle collision that had smoke streaming following the fiery crash, clear on South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras.
Comments