Slow down on these Lexington County roads this weekend. Deputies will be watching

What to do when police pull you over A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

Keep an eye out for patrol cars if you’re deriving on these roads in Lexington County this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has announced increased patrols in certain areas this weekend, where deputies will looking for reckless drivers, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Deputies will be patrolling these roads:

▪ Barnevelder Drive

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Ashburton Lane

▪ Reed Ave

▪ Platinum Drive

▪ J.K. Rucker Road

▪ Pitney Drive

▪ Wise Ferry Road

▪ Old Orangeburg Road

▪ James Dunbar Road

▪ Crystal Springs Road

Listen to our daily briefing: