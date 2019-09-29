Two killed, one hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Two people died in a collision that sent another driver to a Midlands-area hospital late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on a stretch of S.C. 6 outside of Elloree, Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said. That is about 50 miles southeast of Columbia.

A 2012 Acura sedan was heading west on the highway when it hit a 2004 Honda Civic traveling in the opposite direction, according to Tidwell.

Two people were in the Honda, and both were trapped in the car following the wreck, Tidwell said. Although both occupants were wearing seat belts, they were killed in the collision, according to Highway Patrol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the crash victims after notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the Acura was injured and had to be taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. The South Carolina man was the only person inside the sedan, Highway Patrol reported.

He was wearing a seat belt, but further information on his condition was not available.

There is no word if he will face any criminal charges from the collision, which remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.