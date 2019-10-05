Semi-truck driver killed during fiery wreck with other semi on Lexington interstate

SHARE COPY LINK

The Lexington County coroner has identified a man who died in a semi-truck collision.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 35-year-old Fadli S. Bashatov of Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on Friday evening.

Bashatov was driving a semi-truck on Interstate 20 eastbound when he ran into the rear of another semi-truck in a congested area near mile marker 48. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. Bashatov’s vehicle careened off the right side of the road and collided with several trees. His truck caught fire, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes were blocked while the wreck was cleared. The driver of the other semi-truck was not injured, Fisher said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.