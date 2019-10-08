Lane closures and delays expected on highway in Richland County to build new bridge

SHARE COPY LINK

The good news is a new bridge is being built on a major Midlands highway to help the flow of traffic.

But before it’s opened there will be some bad news. Lanes will be closed, speeds will be reduced and delays will be possible during construction on the interstate running through Richland County.

The lane closures will be on Interstate 77, between mile marker 18 and 22, which is the Killian Road exit, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a Tuesday news release.

In addition to the lane closures, traffic will be paced on I-77 southbound beginning Wednesday, according to the news release.

The reason the measures are being taken is to move equipment across the highway to build the new flyover bridge on S.C. 277’s northbound lanes, SCDOT said.

Lane closures are only scheduled to occur overnight, according to SCDOT. The lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning when the roads are supposed to fully reopen.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will pace traffic at a “controlled, reduced speed” for a maximum of 20 minutes starting at 2 a.m., according to the release.

“Use caution while driving through work zones,” SCDOT said.

