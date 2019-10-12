Headed back from Gamecocks-Bulldogs game to Lexington? Deputies patrolling these roads

SHARE COPY LINK

Drivers headed back to Lexington from Athens after the Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs football game could see extra police patrols on certain county roads.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has additional traffic unit deputies on these roads:

Jones Wire Road





Hermitage Road

Cherokee Trail

Oak Drive

Darian Drive

Counts Ferry Road

Megan Lane

Phillips Drive

Quiet Grove Drive

Weed Drive

Deputies will be looking out for reckless drivers, the sheriff’s department said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Listen to our daily briefing: