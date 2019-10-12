Traffic
Headed back from Gamecocks-Bulldogs game to Lexington? Deputies patrolling these roads
Drivers headed back to Lexington from Athens after the Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs football game could see extra police patrols on certain county roads.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has additional traffic unit deputies on these roads:
- Jones Wire Road
- Hermitage Road
- Cherokee Trail
- Oak Drive
- Darian Drive
- Counts Ferry Road
- Megan Lane
- Phillips Drive
- Quiet Grove Drive
- Weed Drive
Deputies will be looking out for reckless drivers, the sheriff’s department said.
