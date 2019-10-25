Multiple Midlands agencies searching Broad River by I-20 for person

Multiple agencies in the Midlands are searching for a person who may have fallen into Broad River after being struck by a car early Friday morning along Interstate 20, officials said.

Mike DeSumma, a spokesman with the Columbia Fire Department, said the agency assisted the Richland County Sheriff’s Office with the search along I-20 near Broad River Road.

The search has caused traffic delays for vehicles traveling east along on the interstate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

First responders were called to the area after a collision possibly involving a person and vehicle, DeSumma said. The driver of the vehicle is safe but the pedestrian hasn’t been located, he said. DeSumma said the person may have been walking along the interstate. K-9 units and helicopters are searching the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“At this time we haven’t found anything,” he said.