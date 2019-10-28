Collision blocks traffic on major Midlands highway on morning commute, SC cops say

Traffic was blocked during the Monday morning commute following a collision on a section of a major interstate running through the Midlands, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

All of the eastbound lanes were blocked one mile west of Exit 51 on I-20, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That is the Longs Pond Road exit.

This caused delays for drivers taking the highway through Lexington County.

No injuries have been reported in the collision, according to Highway Patrol.

The interstate was reopened just before 10 a.m., SCDOT tweeted.

Information on what caused the wreck, or the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

