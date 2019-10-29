Months of delays expected on busy Columbia road as repairs are made, officials say

Drivers can expect delays on a busy Columbia road for the rest of the year.

That’s because a stretch of Decker Boulevard is going to be resurfaced, and the project is not expected to be completed in 2019, Richland County Transportation officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Once construction begins on Thursday, drivers are told they will encounter lane closures and delays, according to the release.

Traffic will be most affected on a mile-long stretch of Decker Boulevard, from Brookfield Road to Percival Road, officials said. That is a busy area densely packed with retail business and restaurants that is less than a mile from Richland Northeast High School.

The road will remain open as repairs are being made, but travel time is expected to increase, according to the release.

In addition to being resurfaced, new traffic markings will be added to the four-lane road, officials said.

