One dead, two others hospitalized in Richland County crash, SC Highway Patrol says

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized Monday night following a two-vehicle collision in Richland County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 601, near Patterson Circle, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. That is close to the intersection of McCords Ferry and Garners Ferry roads in Eastover.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was heading north on the highway and crossed the center line, smashing into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, Southern said.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat belt and was killed at the scene, according to Southern.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Two people were in the Chevy and both were taken to an area hospital with injuries, Highway Patrol reported.

Neither the driver not the passenger of the pickup truck were wearing seat belts, according to Southern.

Information on their conditions was not available.

There is no word if there will be any criminal charges, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

