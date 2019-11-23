Traffic

Lexington deputies have extra patrols on these roads over the next few days

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are looking to catch the “reckless drivers (who) pose a risk to the Lexington County community and our citizens.”

Extra traffic division deputies will be patrolling these areas for the next few days.

  • Wescott Road

  • Highway 378 West
  • Cross Road
  • Charter Oak Road
  • Nursery Road
  • Piney Grove Road
  • Saint Andrews Road
  • Spring Hill Road
  • Jim Spence Road

Deputies will be making sure people are obeying traffic laws, wearing seat belts and following speed limits, the department said.

Profile Image of David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland
David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.
  Comments  