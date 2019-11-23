Traffic
Lexington deputies have extra patrols on these roads over the next few days
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are looking to catch the “reckless drivers (who) pose a risk to the Lexington County community and our citizens.”
Extra traffic division deputies will be patrolling these areas for the next few days.
- Wescott Road
- Highway 378 West
- Cross Road
- Charter Oak Road
- Nursery Road
- Piney Grove Road
- Saint Andrews Road
- Spring Hill Road
- Jim Spence Road
Deputies will be making sure people are obeying traffic laws, wearing seat belts and following speed limits, the department said.
