Lexington deputies have extra patrols on these roads over the next few days

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are looking to catch the “reckless drivers (who) pose a risk to the Lexington County community and our citizens.”

Extra traffic division deputies will be patrolling these areas for the next few days.

Wescott Road





Highway 378 West

Cross Road

Charter Oak Road

Nursery Road

Piney Grove Road

Saint Andrews Road

Spring Hill Road

Jim Spence Road

Deputies will be making sure people are obeying traffic laws, wearing seat belts and following speed limits, the department said.

