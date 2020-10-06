Truck driver killed after running off Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed when a pickup truck crashed after running off a Midlands road Monday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:15 p.m. on U.S. 76 in Newberry County, near the intersection with Riser Road, Cpl. Matt Southern said. That’s about 10 miles north of downtown Newberry.

A 1991 Ford pickup truck was heading west on U.S. 76 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch before smashing into a fence and several trees, according to Southern.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the truck, died, Southern said.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver was the only person in the truck, and no other injuries were reported, according to Southern.

Information on what caused the truck to veer off the road was not available.

The wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday afternoon, 751 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 509 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 266 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

This was at least the 11th person killed in a Newberry County crash in 2020, and in eight of those deaths no seat belt was used, according to DPS.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.