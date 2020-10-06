Crash causes injuries and delays for drivers on highway headed to Columbia

Injuries and a traffic jam were reported Tuesday morning following a crash on a major highway running through Richland County.

The collision happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

An eastbound lane on I-26 was closed for about a half hour near Exit 97, according to the tweet. That’s the junction with U.S. 176, not far from the Broad River Road exit.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not immediately made available by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Drivers heading toward Columbia were delayed by the wreck, and vehicles slowly navigated the area near an overpass, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved. Emergency responders were able to move some vehicles to the right shoulder on I-26, according to SCDOT cameras.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.