Crash blocks busy highway in Richland County, causes injuries

A Wednesday afternoon crash on a section of a busy highway running through Richland County caused a traffic jam and injuries.

The collision happened on Interstate 20 at about 1:20 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Two westbound lanes were closed near Exit 65, according to the tweet. That’s the junction with U.S. 176/Broad River Road in Columbia.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or the amount of vehicles involved.

Cars were backed up on I-20, as they slowly navigated around the collision and emergency responders in the remaining open lane, traffic cameras showed.

SCDOT said no lanes were closed at about 1:45 p.m., and vehicles began flowing through the area, traffic cameras showed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.