Head-on collision kills Lexington man, hurts others, coroner says

A Lexington man was killed and more people were hurt in a late-night crash, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday on South Lake Drive, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release. That’s in the Red Bank area, near the intersection with Bluefield Road.

Frank Harry James Sturkie Jr. died at the scene from the injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the coroner’s office.

The 39-year-old was heading toward Lexington when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit an oncoming vehicle, according to the release.

Information on what caused Sturkie to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The people in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fisher said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Sturkie was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Through Friday afternoon, 760 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 520 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 273 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

This was at least the 32nd person killed in a Lexington County crash in 2020, and in 24 of those deaths no seat belt was used, according to DPS.

