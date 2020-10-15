The State in Columbia SC Logo
Travel on I-77 near Lexington County often? Part of it closed next week

The morning commute for drivers on Interstate 77 near Lexington County will be a bit tougher soon, at least for a couple days.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the right lane of I-77 North on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. The closing is to repair part of a bridge between mile marker 2 and 3.

On both days, the lane will be blocked at 8 a.m. and reopened by 3 p.m., the transportation department said.

The part of I-77 that will be closed is near Cayce.

