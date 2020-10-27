Lexington County road closed after collision causes injuries, SC Highway Patrol says

Drivers on the Tuesday morning commute were warned to expect delays after a crash blocked a West Columbia Road.

Injuries were reported in the collision at the intersection of Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

That’s in Lexington County, between the campuses of White Knoll Elementary and Middle schools, and the busy area on Emanuel Church Road.

Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

There was no word on the number of vehicles involved, or what caused the wreck.

Traffic was expected to back up in the area, causing delays, Jones said.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.