Midlands pedestrian dies after being in collision, coroner says

A man walking on a Midlands road was killed after a crash, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Robert Dinkins died hours after he was hit by a vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The 50-year-old Sumter resident was involved in a collision at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Guignard Drive, according to the release. That’s near Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where Dinkins was first taken. He was later transferred to Prisma Health Richland where he died, according to Baker.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Information on the driver of the vehicle, and any possible criminal charges, was not available. There was no word on what caused the collision.

The crash is being investigated by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Through Wednesday morning, 838 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 142 were pedestrians, DPS data shows. Last year at this date, 130 pedestrians had been killed in collisions, data shows.

Dinkins was at least the 19th person killed in a Sumter County crash in 2020, the second pedestrian this month, and fifth overall this year, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

