Delays expected on busy Richland Co. road as long construction project nears finish

Drivers are expected to encounter delays for the next several weeks on a section of a busy Columbia road as a years-long construction project nears completion.

Both directions of Clemson Road will be affected by the road-widening project, Richland County Transportation officials said Thursday in a news release.

Road construction in Northeast Richland County has reached a new stage, and road crews will be paving newly built lanes, according to the release.

The section of Clemson Road — from Chimneyridge Drive to Old Clemson Road — will be paved, and drivers will experience new traffic patterns in both northbound and southbound lanes, officials said. That’s near the intersection with Sparkleberry Lane and the junction with Interstate 20 at Exit 80.

Roadwork is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, according to the release.

Richland County officials are warning drivers to find alternate routes of travel because delays are expected.

After paving the final layer of asphalt, crews will add striping and pavement markings, adjust traffic signals and finish landscaping, according to the release.

This is the latest step in a process where another section of the road was closed for paving in July.

It is part of a larger project to expand Clemson Road from two to five lanes along the section that runs from Old Clemson Road to Sparkleberry Crossing, according to the news release.

The road widening will also include adding bicycle lanes and paths for pedestrians from Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive, officials said.

The project began in early 2019, and construction is about 90% done, according to the release.

Work was originally expected to wrap up until early 2021, but now officials say it should be completed before the new year.

