Crash blocks interstate running through the Midlands as holiday weekend travel begins

A Wednesday morning collision on an highway running through the Midlands caused a traffic jam and delays for drivers heading toward Columbia.

The crash on Interstate 20 came as drivers hit the road at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

All of the westbound lanes on I-20 were blocked following the wreck that happened at about 10:50 a.m. at Exit 92 in Kershaw County, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. That is the junction with U.S. 601, and the exit for Lugoff, Camden, and St. Matthews.

It is a few miles from the Richland County line.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the cause of the collision, or the number of vehicle involved, was not available.

There was no word on how long it would take for the lanes to be reopened and for I-20 to be cleared.

“Expect delays while first responders work to clear the roadway!” said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

