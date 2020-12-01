One person killed, two more hospitalized after crash on busy Columbia road, cops say

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a Monday night car crash on a busy Richland County road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Two Notch Road in Columbia, Master Trooper David Jones said Tuesday. The wreck was at the intersection with Oakcrest Drive, which is near Interstate 77 and its junction with Interstate 20.

Three people were in a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder that was heading south on Two Notch Road, according to Jones. When the Nissan made a left turn onto Oakcrest Drive, it was hit on the passenger side by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling north on Two Notch, Jones said.

All three people in the Nissan were taken to an area hospital, where the front seat passenger died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Jones.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the person after performing an autopsy and notifying the next of kin.

Further information on the conditions of the other people in the Nissan were not made available.

The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Jones said.

There was no word if the people in the Nissan were wearing seat belts.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday afternoon, 941 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 47 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, DPS data shows.

