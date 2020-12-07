Crash on highway in Lexington County causes traffic jam in morning commute

Drivers on the Monday morning commute were delayed by a traffic jam after a crash on a section of a highway running through Lexington County.

At about 8 a.m., a westbound lane on Interstate 26 was blocked following a collision near Exit 115, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. That’s the junction with U.S. 21, U.S. 176, and U.S. 321, and a mile away from the exit for Interstate 77.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the cause of the crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not made available.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene, and cars were backed up as they approached exits 115 and 116 on I-26, traffic cameras showed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Drivers in that area should expect some delays.

At about 8:30 a.m., SCDOT said the lane reopened, but there was no word on how long it would take to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.