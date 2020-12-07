Crashed tractor trailer blocking ramp on major highway in Lexington County

Drivers are being told to avoid part of a major highway in Lexington County Monday after a tractor trailer was overturned in a collision.

An 18-wheel truck flipped on the entrance ramp to Interstate 77 from Charleston Highway, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said at about 10 a.m. That’s near the junction with Interstate 26 and Saxe Gotha Road.

The entrance ramp is completely blocked, and it could take hours to clean up before reopening, according to the department of public safety.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on what caused the semi to flip onto its side was not made available.

The exit ramp onto Charleston Highway from I-77 south remains open.

Earlier Monday morning, I-26 was blocked following an unrelated collision near Exit 115, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. That’s the junction with U.S. 21, U.S. 176, and U.S. 321, and a mile away from the exit for Interstate 77.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

