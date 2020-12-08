Crash on busy Lexington road knocks down utility pole, causes injuries, cops say

A busy road in Lexington was blocked following a crash that caused injuries after a utility pole and power lines were knocked down, officials said.

The collision on U.S. 1/West Main Street caused a traffic jam for drivers on the Tuesday morning commute, the Lexington Police Department said.

The wreck happened at about 7 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

It caused all of the lanes on West Main Street to be closed near the intersection with Third Avenue, police said. That’s near the Icehouse Amphitheater, and not far from the intersection with North Lake Drive.

Information on what caused the crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not made available.

There was no word on how many people were hurt, or their conditions.

As of 9 a.m., drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Traffic was being detoured onto Third Avenue and Cedar Street to avoid the collision, but delays are expected, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.