Crash causes injuries, traffic jam on highway running through Lexington County

A Wednesday afternoon crash caused injuries and delays for drivers on a section of a major interstate running through Lexington County, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. by Master Trooper David Jones. A westbound lane on Interstate 20 was blocked following the wreck, according to Jones.

The traffic jam was near the 54 mile marker on I-20, Jones said. That’s just past Exit 55, which is the junction with SC 6, and less than 10 miles from Columbia.

Vehicles were backed up for at least four miles, as the “through lane” on I-20 looked more like a parking lot on traffic cameras.

The delays were longer because drivers were unable to move into the open lane since a concrete barrier separated them as part of an ongoing traffic shift on the highway to widen the road.

Jones said people were hurt in the crash, but information on their condition was not available.

Information on what caused the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

There was no word on how long it would take to reopen I-20, but Jones warned drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes as crews worked to clear the road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.