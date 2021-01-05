Pedestrian killed in Richland County’s first deadly crash of 2021, officials say

One man was killed and another person was hospitalized following the first deadly crash of 2021 in Richland County.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was killed in a collision in the 2900 block of North Beltline Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s near the intersection with Covenant Road, and about a mile from Two Notch Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said on Twitter. The driver, who was detained by police, was taken to an area hospital, according to the tweet.

Further information on the driver’s condition was not made available by police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying his family and performing an autopsy.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

There was no word on what led to the collision, or potential criminal charges, but it is being investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

Through the first four days of 2021, at least 10 people have died in crashes on South Carolina roads, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, two were pedestrians, DPS data shows.

Of the 1,010 people killed in collisions last year in South Carolina, 170 were pedestrians, according to DPS.

This was the first person killed in a Richland County collision this year, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

