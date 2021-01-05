Man killed in fiery crash on Midlands highway identified by coroner

A man who was killed in a fiery car crash on a highway running through the Midlands was publicly identified by the Fairfield County Coroner Tuesday.

Steve Martin Hutto was heading toward Columbia when he died in a Dec. 30 collision on Interstate 77, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release.

The 41-year-old Williston resident died at the scene, near the 50 mile marker on I-77 southbound, according to the release. That’s near Exit 48, which is the junction with S.C. 200/Old River Road.

Hutto lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and smashed into a tree before catching on fire, Hill said.

Information on what caused the car to veer off I-77 was not made available, but the wreck is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office did not say if Hutto was wearing a seat belt.

Lanes were closed on the highway, and it took about an hour to clear I-77, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

In 2020, 1,012 people died on South Carolina roads, a slight increase over the 1,005 killed in 2019, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There were 16 people killed in Fairfield County crashes in 2020, DPS data shows.

