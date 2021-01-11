Driver killed in crash on Richland County road, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in an overnight crash on a Columbia road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 21/Wilson Boulevard, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2018 Nissan was heading south on the road when it crossed left of the center line and into oncoming traffic near the intersection with Fairlawn Court, Lee said. The Nissan crashed head-on with a 2008 BMW traveling in the opposite direction, according to Lee.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and died in the wreck, Lee said.

Lee said the driver of the BMW was wearing a seat belt, and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the person killed in the collision after performing an autopsy and notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the Nissan to veer into the opposite lane was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

At least 23 people have died on South Carolina roads in the first 10 days of 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 15 of the victims had access to seat belts, but seven were not wearing them, DPS confirmed.

This was the second fatal collision in Richland County this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,017 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported. Of those, 695 had access to seat belts, but 347 were not wearing them, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

