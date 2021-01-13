Interstate at Malfunction Junction blocked following crash on foggy morning

A collision on a section of a highway running through Lexington County blocked drivers making the Wednesday morning commute toward Columbia.

The multi-vehicle crash, that happened at about 9 a.m., blocked eastbound lanes on Interstate 26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck was near Exit 106 in Lexington, which is the junction with St. Andrews Road, and in the area called Malfunction Junction.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not report if any injuries were caused in the collision.

Vehicles were backed up for at least three miles, as emergency responders were on the scene, traffic cameras showed.

Information on what caused the crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not made available.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia issued a dense fog advisory for the Midlands through 10 a.m., but there was no indication that the conditions had any effect on the wreck.

The fog made it difficult to clearly see, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word on how long it would take to clear I-26 and reopen all lanes of the highway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.