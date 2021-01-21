Driver killed in overnight crash on Lexington road, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in an overnight crash on a Lexington road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hermitage Road, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. That’s in the area between U.S. 1 and Pigsah Church Road, less than two miles from Lexington High School.

A 2002 Toyota was heading west on Hermitage when it ran off the left side of the road and smashed into a utility pole before flipping over, according to Collins.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Collins said.

Nobody else was in the car and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the Toyota to veer off the road was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 43 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least five people killed in Lexington County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,017 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

