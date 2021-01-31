Driver dies after crashing into tree near Richland County road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a collision on a Columbia road Saturday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima died in a single-vehicle collision on Flora Drive, near the intersection with Trader MIll Road, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s less than three miles from Two Notch Road.

At about 1:50 p.m., the car ran off the left side of the road and smashed into a tree, according to Jones.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the car, died on the scene, Jones said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the Nissan to veer off the road was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 66 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least five people killed in Richland County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.