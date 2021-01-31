Crash causes injuries, traffic jam on highway in Lexington County, officials say

A Sunday morning crash on a major highway running through Lexington County caused a traffic jam and injuries.

A westbound lane on Interstate 20 was blocked following the collision that happened at about 10 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck was reported at the 60 mile marker, near the area in Columbia called Malfunction Junction. It was close to Exit 61, which is the junction with U.S. 378 to West Columbia and Lexington, not far from the line with Richland County.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not made available.

There was no word on what led to the collision, or the amount of vehicles involved.

It was a rainy day in the Midlands, but there is no indication the crash was caused by the wet weather conditions.

Vehicles were backed up on I-20, traffic cameras showed.

The scene was cleared shortly before 11 a.m., and all lanes of I-20 were reopened, according to SCDOT.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

