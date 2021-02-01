Body of missing 21-year-old Midlands man found, coroner says

Days after he was reported missing, the body of a 21-year-old Midlands man was found Monday in a car that had crashed down an embankment into a wooded area, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

Camden resident Troy Radden III died at the scene, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Radden was reported missing by his family Sunday after he did not return from visiting a friend’s house on Saturday, according to the release.

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra Radden was driving apparently ran off a Kershaw County road and flipped over, the coroner’s office said.

The car was heading west on Black River Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday when it ran off the right side of the road, before Radden overcorrected and the Hyundai crossed over to the left side of the road where it hit a tree and flipped before crashing in the heavily wooded area, said Cpl. Matt Southern of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other injuries were reported in the single vehicle-collision.

Radden was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the car, according to Southern.

The vehicle was located at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the bottom of an embankment off Black River Road near Swift Creek Kennels Road in the Pisgah area, according to the release.

No cause of death was given by the coroner’s office, and there was no word on an autopsy.

Information on what caused the car to veer off the road was not made available, but the incident is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday morning, 71 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 53 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 28 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least two people killed in Kershaw County crashes this year, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

