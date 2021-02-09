Truck driver dies in crash with disabled vehicle on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 378, near the intersection with Wise Drive, according to Master Trooper David Jones. That’s near Prisma Health Tuomey hospital in Sumter.

A 2006 GMC truck pulling a trailer was disabled in one of the westbound lanes on U.S. 378 when it was hit in the rear by a westbound 2008 Dodge pickup truck, Jones said.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Jones.

The occupants of the GMC were standing outside of the disabled vehicle when the collision occurred, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the Dodge driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the GMC to be disabled was not made available. There is no word on possible criminal charges, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

This was the first fatal collision in Sumter County this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Through Monday afternoon, 88 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, DPS data shows. Of those, 66 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 33 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

