Major highway running through Richland County blocked after crash on rainy morning

Drivers were stuck in a traffic jam following a crash on a major highway running through Columbia during a rainy Thursday morning commute.

Two westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked following the collision at about 10:30 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The tweet said the lanes were closed near Exit 70 in Richland County, which is the junction with U.S. 321.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on what caused the collision, or the number of vehicles involved, was not made available. It had rained on and off for hours overnight and into the morning in the Columbia area, but there was no indication weather conditions played a role in the collision.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at least a mile on I-20.

At about 11 a.m., SCDOT reported the scene had been cleared. This was one of at least three crashes that caused delays and blocked traffic on I-20 and Interstate 26 Thursday morning, according to SCDOT.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

