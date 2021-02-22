Pedestrian killed after crash on Midlands road, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed following a crash with a vehicle on a Midlands road, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Dorian McCaskill, Jr., died after the collision that happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The 57-year-old Sumter resident was taken to a Prisma Health hospital where he died of injuries he sustained in the accident, Baker said.

The crash happened on McCrays Mill Road at Cook Street in Sumter, according to the release. That’s about 5 miles west of Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Baker said.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the collision is being investigated by Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 106 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 18 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least three people killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, and this is the first involving a pedestrian, DPS reported.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.