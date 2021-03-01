Motorcycle rider dies after crash on Richland County road, SC Highway Patrol says

A motorcycle rider died a day after crashing into the back of another vehicle on a road in Richland County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 5:15 p.m. on Two Notch Road/U.S. 1 near the intersection with Vallenga Road, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s in Elgin, about 3 miles from the Village at Sandhill shopping center.

Both a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2004 Chevrolet SUV were heading north on Two Notch Road, according to Jones. When the Chevy stopped for traffic, the Harley-Davidson crashed into the rear of the SUV, Jones said.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital and died there on Sunday, Jones said.

The person driving the Chevy was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the motorcycle rider after notifying the next of kin.

Through Friday afternoon, 139 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 11 motorcycle riders, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, a 47-year-old South Carolina man was killed in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle crash with another vehicle, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

There have been at least seven people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and this is the first involving a motorcycle, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

