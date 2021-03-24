Driver dies after overnight crash near downtown Columbia, police say

One man was killed after an overnight car crash near downtown, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The single-vehicle collision happened before midnight Monday, police said on Twitter.

A man who was driving in the area of S.C. 277 and Bull Street hit a guard rail, police said. The driver then overcorrected and crossed over two lanes and ran off the road where the car hit a tree, according to the tweet.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

There was no word if the man was wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Information on what caused the car to initially lose control and hit the guard rail was not available.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 204 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least nine people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

