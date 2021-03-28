Driver dies after car runs off Richland County road and crashes into tree, police say

One person was killed overnight in a Richland County crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Master Trooper David Jones said.

A 2005 Honda Accord was heading north on Congaree Road, near the intersection with James Crossing Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Jones. That’s in the Hopkins area near Garners Ferry Road and McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Jones said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the crash victim after notifying relatives.

No other injuries were reported, according to the Highway Patrol, which is still investigating and has not released details on what caused the car to veer off the road.

Through Friday afternoon, 210 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 10 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.