Veteran deputy seriously injured in car crash, Richland County sheriff says

A veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was taken to an area hospital following a Thursday morning crash.

Sgt. Michael Mazerolle is in serious condition, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Further information on his condition was not made available.

The deputy was injured single-vehicle collision that happened near Koon Road in Irmo, according to the release. That runs from Dutch Fork High School to U.S. 176, near Exit 101 on Interstate 26.

The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information if Mazerolle was on duty was not available.

There was no word about what caused the wreck, or if the 20-year-veteran of the sheriff’s department was wearing a seat belt, but it is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.