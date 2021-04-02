Crash could close Interstate 26 for hours, SC Highway Patrol says

S.C. Department of Transportation

A collision on Interstate 26 has traffic at a standstill Friday afternoon, and S.C. Highway Patrol is warning the westbound highway could be blocked for hours.

The wreck occurred near mile marker 134 in Calhoun County is blocking traffic and causing a significant backlog heading toward Columbia.

Highway Patrol is redirecting traffic at Exit 136. Drivers are being told to take a right onto S.C. 6. Take S.C. 6 and make a left onto U.S. 176 going west. Take U.S. 176 west for several miles to get back onto I-26 westbound at the 119 mile marker.

An alternate route is for westbound traffic to take Exit 139. Make a left onto Burke Road. From Burke Road, make a right onto U.S. 21 North (Columbia Road). Take U.S. 21 all the way up to get back onto I-26 westbound at the 119 mile marker.