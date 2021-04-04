Teen killed in overnight crash that leaves two others hospitalized, SC coroner says

A teenager was killed and two other people were hospitalized following a Saturday night crash on a South Carolina road.

Kameron Davis, 18, died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Davis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup south on Blackstone Camp Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Beech Island area, between Atomic Road/U.S. 278 and Pine Log Road.

At about 7:30 p.m., the truck ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, Lee said.

Davis and one of two passengers were ejected from the truck as it overturned and then crashed into a post before hitting a tree, according to Lee.

The Beech Island teen was not wearing a seat belt and died of blunt force injuries, Ables said.

Both passengers were hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Lee. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if the passengers were wearing seat belts.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the Chevy to veer off the road, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Results from toxicology tests are pending, Ables said.

Through Friday afternoon, 218 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Of those, 149 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 73 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least six people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in four of the deaths, DPS reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

