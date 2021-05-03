Crash blocks I-20 at busy exit during Monday morning commute

Drivers making the Monday morning commute in Columbia were delayed by a crash near a busy exit on a major highway.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked following a crash near Exit 74, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the Two Notch Road exit in Richland County.

The collision happened at about 8:30 a.m., according to the tweet.

No injuries were reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Cars were backed up for at least a mile as emergency vehicles, including a fire truck responded to the wreck, traffic cameras showed.

Information on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

There was no word on how long it would take to clear I-20, and reopen all of the lanes, but drivers in the area are asked to be patient.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

