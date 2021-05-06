Expect to see more police at these Lexington intersections where crashes are common

The Lexington Police Department will be keeping a closer eye on drivers to make sure they are watching the road.

As part of a month-long effort to make roads in Lexington safer, police said they are increasing patrols in the areas that crashes most frequently occur.

The purpose of the increased enforcement is to look for the factors that cause wrecks. More traffic tickets could be issued for drivers that disregard red lights, speed, fail to yield the right of way when making a turn, and for distracted driving, among other violations.

Based on collision statistics from the past several years, there will more focus on these seven intersections:

▪ Augusta Road/US-1 at Cedarcrest Drive

▪ North Lake Drive/SC-6 at Old Cherokee Road

▪ Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Corley Mill Road

▪ Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Hope Ferry Road

▪ Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Old Cherokee Road

▪ West Main Street/US-1 at Park Road

▪ West Main Street/US-1 at Church Street

“Wrecks that happen within an intersection almost always start with a driver taking a risk or being distracted behind the wheel”, Chief Terrence Green said in a news release. “With over 100,000 vehicles that pass through the Town of Lexington each day, we need drivers whose focus is on the road and who never take chances when yellow lights are changing to red.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.