Bus crash in downtown Columbia causes injuries, blocked busy intersection, police say

Injuries were reported and a busy intersection was temporarily blocked after a Monday afternoon crash involving a bus, the Columbia Police Department said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Bull and Laurel streets in downtown Columbia, police said on Twitter. The intersection, three blocks from Elmwood Avenue, was closed until a wrecker was able to clear the scene at about 1 p.m., police said.

A car and a COMET bus crashed at the intersection, police said. COMET is the public bus line that runs through Columbia and the Midlands.

Information on the number of people hurt, and if any were bus passengers, was not available. Police said none of the injuries are considered to be life threatening.

There was no word on what caused the wreck, but it is being investigated by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

