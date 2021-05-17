Emergency repairs, overturned truck blocks morning traffic on highways to Columbia

Drivers making the Monday morning commute toward Columbia were delayed by multiple collisions on two major highways.

Traffic was backed up by emergency maintenance on Interstate 26, while on the other side of Columbia Interstate 77 was blocked by an overturned tractor trailer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Multiple eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked as crews worked to make repairs to an overhead sign, said Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The sign for Exits 101 A and 101 B were hit, according to Jones. The collision happened at about 5 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Crews work to repair a sign that was hit by a truck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper David Jones

Emergency crews were on the scene near the 101 mile marker of I-26 in Richland County. Those are the exits for Broad River Road, not far from the Lexington County line.

No injuries were reported in the collision, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Eastbound vehicles were backed up, traffic cameras showed.

In a separate collision in Richland County, all of the northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were closed after an 18-wheeler flipped over, Jones said.

The wreck happened near Exit 10, which is the the junction for S.C. 760 (Jackson Boulevard), near Fort Jackson.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to DPS.

Traffic was backed up for at least 3 miles on I-77, SCDOT cameras showed.

Information on when all lanes of I-26 and I-77 would be reopened was not available, but Jones encouraged commuters to avoid the area and warned any drivers using the highways to expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.